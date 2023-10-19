|
19.10.2023 20:00:00
Leesa Chill Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On? video - CNET
Owen Poole, a certified sleep science coach, explains the new Leesa Chill mattress lineup. Leesa now has four new cooling cover mattresses: the Sapira Chill, Studio Chill, Oasis and Deluxe, as well as a new mattress intended for heavier people, the Leesa Plus. Owen briefly reviews each Leesa mattress and looks into why you'd choose one bed over the other.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Cnet
