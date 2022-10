Left in isolation: how the online revolution failed our elderly people

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As day-to-day services increasingly move to the internet, older and vulnerable people are cut offEighty-seven-year-old Doris* is cut off from the outside world. Not because of her remote house, the death of her husband, or her failing health, but because she is unable to use the internet in a world that is increasingly digital.Routine essentials, from paying bills to booking a vaccine, require hours on the phone, or are simply impossible without a computer or a mobile. So when BT inadvertently changed her phone number of 50 years, Doris’s isolation was sealed. Continue reading...