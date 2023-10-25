Legacy Appoints Veteran COO, Steve Finnern, to propel company through next phases of growth

Steve brings 20+ years of experience working with innovative tech companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, America's largest at-home fertility clinic for people with sperm, appoints Steve Finnern as its new President & COO. Finnern brings a wealth of knowledge with 20+ years working with innovative tech companies across multiple industries and stages. Steve joins Legacy to institute a strong and scalable internal infrastructure as they continue on their path becoming the global leader in sperm testing and freezing.

Most recently, Finnern was the COO at Axoni, a fintech start up focused on data synchronization. Prior to that, he led operations at Burrow, LaunchSouce, Keating and Cue Connect. Through this experience, he has established himself as an impactful leader with expertise in realizing rapid growth across varied industries.

"As Legacy continues to expand and be a leader in the fertility industry, there is no one more equipped than Steve to handle our growth and build us up internally," said Khaled Kteily, CEO and Founder of Legacy. "He will be integral to our operations and I am thrilled to be working alongside him."

As COO, Finnern will execute Legacy's business model and oversee financial operations, budget development, production oversight, and internal operations while being closely integrated into the company's commercial strategy and marketing efforts.

"Given how much family means to me, the ability to help others create families who otherwise might not have been able to is really impactful and is something that I am proud to be a part of" Finnern stated. "It is an exciting time for the company and I am looking forward to harnessing the momentum and elevating Legacy to a common household name."

Legacy currently provides access to at-home sperm testing and freezing services as well as STI testing, DNA Fragmentation testing, fertility consultations, and fertility supplements. To date, the company has delivered its testing and freezing services to over 25,000 patients. Legacy partners with leading health plans, fertility benefits providers, US military programs and financing merchants.

To learn more about Legacy, please visit https://www.givelegacy.com/

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

Legacy is the largest fertility clinic for people with sperm in North America, offering customers the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home, and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers and the US Department of Veterans Affairs to reduce costs and drive better outcomes, by treating male-factor fertility first. Through the Legacy website, consumers can access a range of educational content, personalized fertility consultations, and other services that promote lifelong sperm health and wellness. Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information as the only company that allows customers to test for semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI Testing and cryopreserve their sperm without ever leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States, and is the only online fertility clinic to offer both post-thaw analysis and multi-site storage to maximize viability and security of all samples. To learn more about Legacy, visit us at givelegacy.com .

SOURCE Legacy