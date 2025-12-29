Legacy Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUR6 / ISIN: US5249341067
29.12.2025 19:24:02
Legacy Capital Dumps 200,000 Gap Shares Worth $4.5 Million
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC, disclosed a reduction of its stake in The Gap (NYSE:GAP), trimming holdings by 200,000 shares, a net value decrease of approximately $4.32 million, according to a November 13, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, 2025, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC reduced its position in The Gap in the third quarter. The fund now holds 382,356 shares, down from 582,356 in the previous period, with a reported value of $8.18 million at quarter-end.
