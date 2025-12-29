Legacy Holdings Aktie

Legacy Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MUR6 / ISIN: US5249341067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.12.2025 19:24:02

Legacy Capital Dumps 200,000 Gap Shares Worth $4.5 Million

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC, disclosed a reduction of its stake in The Gap (NYSE:GAP), trimming holdings by 200,000 shares, a net value decrease of approximately $4.32 million, according to a November 13, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, 2025, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC reduced its position in The Gap in the third quarter. The fund now holds 382,356 shares, down from 582,356 in the previous period, with a reported value of $8.18 million at quarter-end.Top holdings after the filing:  Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.mehr Nachrichten