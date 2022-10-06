LEGACY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CLEMSON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS TO DELIVER DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE CAMPAIGNS

The three–year contract will feature all Clemson sports with unique NFT campaigns and groundbreaking gamified solutions to enhance fan engagement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy League, a technology company that delivers digital collectible and Web3 solutions for college programs and athletes, announced its partnership with Clemson University Athletics today. Legacy League will develop officially licensed, innovative Web3 campaigns for Clemson's entire athletic department. The partnership includes a co-marketing agreement with Clemson to market the campaigns in-game, on campus, and through Clemson's web and social media. Legacy League will premiere a world-class fan engagement experience allowing Clemson fans to own unique digital collectibles and engage with their favorite teams.

Clemson's inaugural NFTs will include sports memorabilia, including unique souvenir game tickets with post-game versions that will enable buyers to relive the experience of the game. Legacy League will also be debuting gamified Clemson locker rooms later this school year, specially designed for fans to populate unique NFT assets for each sport. Clemson fans can immediately claim a free Tiger Paw , start their digital collection, earn VIP football experiences for the fall season, and keep up to date with weekly releases and rewards at the Clemson All-In FAQ and on Twitter @ClemsonGoAllIn .

Through Legacy League's relationship with Sweet , Clemson will be featured in an NFT marketplace alongside NBA teams, Formula 1 teams, the NHL, and consumer brands worldwide. Clemson will be the first university to tap into Sweet's broader audience of global sports fans, creating a fan experience beyond Death Valley.

"Clemson selected Legacy League as a partner because of its commitment to creating campaigns for all men's and women's sports teams and because their gamified platform enables our fans to become part of the game," said Graham Neff, Director of Athletics at Clemson University. "We are excited to expand the Clemson brand to a larger sports audience and create exciting new ways for fans to engage with our teams and the University."

"We are honored to partner with Clemson to reimagine how fans and collectors experience college sports," added Stuart Bush, CEO of Legacy League. "Clemson is a leader in embracing the new revenue opportunities of Web3 for the athletic programs. We are excited to help them build a cutting-edge, comprehensive platform."

Legacy League is a technology company that designs and delivers branded turnkey NFT and Web3 campaigns for college sports programs and athletes. Legacy League partners with university athletic departments, premier sports properties, and athletes to enhance and expand fan experiences. Leveraging bleeding-edge technology and a pro-sports-level graphic design team, Legacy League creates innovative, gamified NFT experiences paired with real-life utility to engage fans and collectors in exciting new ways.

Company Contact: info@legacyleague.com

