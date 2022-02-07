07.02.2022 16:00:00

Legal Scholars Debate First Amendment Issues

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic University'sColumbus School of Law will be hosting a first-of-its-kind event—The Seigenthaler Debates.

Catholic University’s Columbus School of Law will be hosting a first-of-its-kind event—The Seigenthaler Debates. The virtual evening event will provide attendees with an opportunity to hear from two First Amendment scholars on the topic - Resolved: “Internet Platforms Should Be Treated Like Common Carriers.” (as suggested by Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in Biden v. Knight First Amendment Institute). UCLA's Eugene Volokh Law will take the pro position, and UC Davis' Ash Bhagwat will take the con.

Professors Eugene Volokh of UCLA School of Law will be taking the pro position, and Professor Ash Bhagwat of UC Davis Law School will be taking the con position. Judge Lawrence VanDyke of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will act as the program's moderator.

The Seigenthaler Debates are part of Catholic Law's First Amendment Initiatives, the purpose of which is to provide a collegial forum that fosters debate, dialogue, and study of First Amendment issues from all sides. Named after John L. Seigenthaler, journalist, publisher, and free speech advocate, The Debates are co-sponsored by Catholic Law and The Free State Foundation.

This event is the inaugural venture of this type by Catholic Law and is planned to take place every spring semester. For more information about the event, visit law.edu/debates or contact Catholic Law Faculty Director of Bench and Bar Programs, Professor A.G. Harmon: harmon@law.edu.

