Legal Tech Media Group Announces Strategic Expansion with Rollup Acquisition of Lex Tech Review and Legal Vendor Strategies

TAMPA, Fla. and TULSA, Okla. and DEL MAR, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legal Tech Media Group (LTMG), a full-service marketing agency dedicated to providing tactical, strategic marketing, and business development services to companies selling products or services to legal professionals, announced today the rollup of Lex Tech Review and Legal Vendor Strategies (LVS). With this consolidation, LTMG becomes the only legal-specific agency to deliver full-scale growth consulting and in-house publishing solutions.

All Lex Tech Review publications and assets will now be managed under LTMG through its Legal Tech Publishing division. Founded just three years ago by Chelsey Lambert, the annual Buyers Guide series is highly recognized for its publications, educational webinars, case studies, and whitepapers. The organization's audience has grown to over 15,000 subscribers since its launch. LTMG is also proud to announce the publishing team will transition to join the Legal Tech Publishing at LTMG. These experienced legal professionals contribute invaluable industry knowledge, deep relationships, and expertise to LTMG's growing service offerings.

"Lex Tech Review was built on the spirit of entrepreneurialism with the mission of supporting legal professionals as they wade through the changing tide of legal technology," said Chelsey Lambert, Co-CEO of Legal Tech Media Group and Founder of Lex Tech Review. "The rollup provides the resources to expand upon our mission, by dramatically increasing the volume and quality of content we produce while staying true to the spirit of the brand. Now, leading a unified team with Co-CEO Cathy Kenton, we have leveled up our entire organization."

The rollup of LVS aligns with the strategic operations at LTMG, supporting the marketing and business development client offerings. The deep legal technology industry experience and strategy that LVS provides clients will serve to expand the LTMG market share and service offerings at a rapid rate to accommodate market demand.

"LTMG is thrilled at the vast potential that the rollup with LVS and Lex Tech Review offers," said Cathy Kenton, Co-CEO of Legal Tech Media Group and Founder of Legal Vendor Strategies. "Our expanding team is eager to dig deeper into our niche of legal technology, and we look forward to exploring the capabilities, services, and relationships these acquisitions bring to LTMG and our clients."

Since founding LTMG in 2018, the company has realized more than a 600% year-over-year growth and was recognized as one of the fastest-growing HubSpot Agency Partners in 2019.

About LTMG

Legal Tech Media Group (LTMG) delivers both tactical and strategic marketing, business development, and sales services to companies selling products and services to lawyers. Its mission is to provide Legal Business Partners with cost-effective resources to create the assets they need, and the ability to share them with a captive audience of legal professionals through various online properties. LTMG has built a unique set of services and products to serve the legal vertical through its three divisions: Agency Services, Publishing, and Events.Legal.

