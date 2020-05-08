Legal Tech Media Group Set to Relaunch Mastermind Program

TAMPA, Fla. and DEL MAR, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legal Tech Media Group (LTMG), a full-service marketing agency dedicated to providing strategic, tactical, and business development services to companies delivering products and services to legal professionals, announced today the relaunch of their specialized Mastermind Program.

The program offers one-on-one coaching and consulting designed to help legal tech vendors define goals and implement programs that are both measurable and achievable. Participants will have a private weekly executive-level coaching session, including strategic guidance, results analysis, and business development opportunities, to help companies succeed within the legal vertical, particularly during the time of COVID-19.

"While Mastermind was not specifically developed as a COVID-19 response, it is timely to relaunch the program now to help legal tech companies pivot as a result of changing market conditions," said Cathy Kenton, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-CEO of LTMG. "Whether you're a start-up, new to legal, or you've been at it for a while, getting a fresh perspective will help you focus and keep you focused on your short-term and longer-term goals during this tumultuous time."

LTMG recognizes that one size never fits all, so each program will be custom-tailored to meet the participant's specific needs. Enrollment in Mastermind may include the following services:



Goal & Priorities Setting

Branding, Rebranding & Positioning

Lead Generation & Marketing Automation

Business Plan Development

Business Results and Revenue Expectation Analysis

Go-to-Market Planning

Building and Leveraging Partner Programs

About LTMG

Legal Tech Media Group (LTMG) delivers both tactical and strategic marketing, business development, and sales services to companies selling products and services to lawyers. Its mission is to provide legal vendors with cost-effective resources to create the assets they need, and the ability to share them with a captive audience of legal professionals through various online properties. LTMG has built a unique set of services and products to serve the legal vertical through its three divisions: Agency Services, Publishing, and Events.Legal.

