LegalMation Announces $15M In New Funding to Drive its Commitment to Becoming the Leading AI-Powered Litigation Support Platform Across the LegalTech and InsurTech Ecosystems

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMation, Inc., the market leader in Generative AI-driven solutions for high-volume litigation, today announced it has raised a $15 million Series A financing round led by the venture capital team at Aquiline Capital Partners LP, Aquiline Technology Growth ("Aquiline"), with continued participation from existing investors Motley Fool Ventures, REV Venture Partners, Key Venture Partners, Quick Set LLC, and Brentwood Investments.

LegalMation has experienced rapid growth in demand for its Generative AI litigation response platform that provides the insurance and legal industries with clear productivity and cost savings. LegalMation's proprietary solutions enable legal professionals to respond to lawsuits, discovery requests, and related workflows using the client's own historical response data. In 2023, LegalMation's customers have already leveraged the platform to answer over 1.1 million discovery requests in over 30 state and federal jurisdictions.

Demand for LegalMation's solutions has been boosted by labor shortages and inflationary pressures. For in-house counsel in particular, automating high-volume litigation and related tasks has become the number one solution to these challenges. Accordingly, insurance carriers and large enterprises have become LegalMation's predominant client base as they seek to increase efficiency and find ways to scale at the organizational level as they find ways to apply Generative AI solutions to their operations.

Valued at over $200 billion, the LegalTech and InsurTech markets are increasingly expected to rely on AI and automation solutions in the coming years. LegalMation is well positioned to benefit as the litigation and insurance industries continue to transform. LegalMation has become the trusted partner to the nation's top insurance carriers, large enterprises such as Walmart, and numerous law firms such as Sheppard Mullin, Ogletree Deakins, Fisher Phillips, Nelson Mullins, Baker Donelson, and Jackson Lewis.

With this new funding, LegalMation will deepen the functionality and breadth of its platform to support the growth of its rapidly evolving customer base. Additionally, the new funds will enable LegalMation to devote significant resources to build new end-to-end litigation workflow automation and analytic tools, all focused on the goal of resolving disputes faster, while improving accuracy, cost, and outcomes for its customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Aquiline given their experience and ability to identify disruptive technology platforms across the insurance and legal ecosystems combined with an extensive network across both markets. We already had strong customer relationships with a few of Aquiline's strategic carrier investors and we look forward to expanding LegalMation's reach within these markets" said James M. Lee, LegalMation's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The need for AI automation tools to achieve financial goals has never been greater, especially with the macro-economic pressures falling on both large and small enterprises. This investment will allow LegalMation to accelerate its growth and realize our vision of becoming the most impactful technology partner to the insurance and legal industries."

"The AI revolution has the potential to drive exponential productivity gains while allowing greater scalability. The legal and insurance industries are just beginning to adopt transformative technology solutions, having realized the potential to empower their highly skilled talent core" said Aquiline's Dante La Ruffa, Principal. "Aquiline has a track record in scaling SaaS companies and has made multiple investments in the LegalTech industry across our family of funds. We are thrilled to partner with LegalMation and believe they are uniquely positioned to supercharge the litigation support process as we know it today."

About LegalMation

LegalMation is a SaaS technology company led by a group of experienced litigators and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through artificial intelligence aimed at legal departments of large corporates, insurance carriers, and law firms. LegalMation's ground-breaking generative AI platform dynamically produces fully formatted responsive pleadings, discovery requests and responses and other documents. The platform tailors the claims, allegations, and requests in the legal documents, incorporating jurisdictional requirements as well as the attorney's own style, and response strategy. For more information, visit https://www.legalmation.com.

About Aquiline Technology Growth

Aquiline Technology Growth ("ATG") seeks to invest in early and growth-stage technology companies that are bringing innovation to the insurance and financial services ecosystems. ATG is managed by Aquiline Capital Partners LP, a private investment firm based in New York and London that invests across financial services and technology. The ATG team has experience in technology and financial services and is supported by its colleagues at Aquiline, strategic partners, and an active group of industry Executive Advisors. For more information on ATG, visit http://www.aquiline.com.

