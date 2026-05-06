Lubrizol Aktie
WKN DE: 855409 / ISIN: US5492711040
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06.05.2026 22:19:08
LegalZoom.com, Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats
(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.10 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $5.12 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.
Excluding items, LegalZoom.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.07 million or $0.12 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $206.78 million from $183.11 million last year.
LegalZoom.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.10 Mln. vs. $5.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $206.78 Mln vs. $183.11 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 203 M To $ 207 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 810 M To $ 830 M
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