LegalZoom.com Q4 Profit Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.74 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $20.8 million or $0.11 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $0.10 per share, up from $0.02 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $146.6 million from $142.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.07 per share and revenues of $145.84 million for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company expects revenues of $153 million to $157 million for the first quarter and revenues of $620 million to $640 million for the full year 2023. Analysts currently expect revenues of $155.49 million and $646.53 million for the first quarter and full year 2023, respectively.