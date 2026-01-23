Legato Merger Aktie

Legato Merger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QD9W / ISIN: US52473X1063

23.01.2026 03:23:53

Legato Merger Corp. IV Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Legato Merger Corp. IV announced that it priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NYSE American Market and will begin trading under the ticker symbol "LEGO U" on January 23, 2026.

The company noted that each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE American under the symbols "LEGO" and "LEGO WS," respectively.

