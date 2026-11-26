On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced that net trade sales for CARVYKTI, its cell therapy for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, grew 36% year over year to $710 million. Adoption in earlier lines of cancer treatment and improved manufacturing efficiency are driving the business toward full-year profitability. Three things management said stand out.

Second- and third-line patients reached 50% of U.S. apheresis volume, the blood-cell collection process required to manufacture CARVYKTI, up from 41% earlier in the year. It's getting patients onto therapy at first relapse, which improves clinical outcomes and expands the addressable market before competing treatments take hold.

Gross margin, the portion of sales remaining after direct production expenses, reached 58% in the third quarter, driven by manufacturing gains. Operating income reached $46.8 million, which includes a $24 million one-time credit related to share-based compensation. It's on track for full-year profitability on an adjusted net income basis, a non-IFRS accounting metric that excludes non-recurring charges.

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