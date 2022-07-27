Legend Biotech Prices Public Offering Of 8.14 Mln ADSs At $43.00/ADS

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 8.14 million American Depositary Shares at a public offering price of $43.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of about $350 million.

In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.22 million ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech.

The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.