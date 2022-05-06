LEGENDARY GLOBAL FOOTBALL STAR RONALDINHO JOINS EXPANSION TEAM OWNERSHIP GROUP IN MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Arena Soccer League today announced that Brazilian global football legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, affectionately known as Ronaldinho Gaúcho or simply Ronaldinho, is joining the world's best indoor league as a Co-Owner of an expansion team.

The soccer icon brings worldwide attention to the Major Arena Soccer League, as his ownership reflects his love of the indoor game and pays tribute to his roots in futsal.

Considered one of the best players of his generation and regarded by many as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldinho won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and is considered a global icon of the sport. In 2004, he was named by Pelé to the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players. In 2006, Ronaldinho was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Office of Sport for Development and Peace.

Major Arena Soccer League is considered by many to be one of the most exciting styles of soccer and play. MASL games are high scoring, with fast paced play and incredible skill. The arena league features 14 teams that span the United States and Mexico, and play 5 a side. With the recent launch of MASL Properties, and the addition of new commercial partnerships, the league is poised to bring the captivating game to a global audience.

"I am happy to join the best indoor soccer league in the world. As everyone knows, I am passionate about the game and about life, and I look forward to having fun with this venture. As an MASL team owner, my goals are to use my position to further increase the League's popularity in the USA and around the world, to help improve the already high level of playing and to bring joy and happiness to all fans, especially the children," said Ronaldinho.

Shep Messing, Chairman of Major Arena Soccer League said, "Pelé, my friend and former teammate from the New York Cosmos, brought Ronaldinho to my attention when he was a teenage prodigy playing in Brazil. I have followed his spectacular career since that day. We are honored to have Ronaldinho join our league and we have great expectations for his continued contributions to the sport, both here and abroad."

The global icon partners with Co-Owner Robert Striar in the new franchise. Striar, who has been a leading figure in sports and media with his firm M Style, has worked with countless leagues, teams and entertainment companies, as well as investments across the sports & media landscape.

"We are excited to partner in this new team with such a beloved legend. Ronaldinho's passion for the Arena game and his involvement confirms the upward trajectory of Major Arena Soccer League and its growth. I'm thrilled to have such a wonderful co-owner of our team and partner in our group," said Robert Striar.

The team location, team name and additional details will be released shortly, however, inquires can be sent to: info@mstylemarketing.com

ABOUT THE MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico.

