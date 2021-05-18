Legendary Hair Stylists to the Rich and Famous Launch new company Caribbean Dream Florida and new Super Hydrating Mask

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse and Flo Briggs, founders of the legendary Yellow Strawberry global chain of salons, which they operated for 33 years, have announced the launch of their super hydrating hair mask/conditioner product Fixit™.

The product was designed by Jesse and Flo while their salon in Fort Lauderdale was shut down due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020. Fixit™ is formulated and produced by Cosmetic Solutions, a global leader in private label product innovation, custom formulation and contract manufacturing.

"It was a pleasure to work with Jesse and Flo on this product, they are leaders in the industry, and we are confident that our performance product solutions and high-tech facilities will continue to meet their growth needs in the future," said Warren Becker, Cosmetic Solutions CEO.

The product, which is currently sold online at www.caribbeandreamhaircare.com, is made of all-natural ingredients and is paraben-free, as well as cruelty-free. "FIXIT™ is a super hydrating mask conditioner that reduces frizz and nourishes hair, leaving it shiny, smooth, and moisturized," said Jesse Briggs about the product. Flo added, "The ingredients in the formula smooth the hair cuticle and keep the hair from breaking."

The Brigg's have:

More than 100 years in the beauty industry.

Members of the prestigious organization "Intercoiffure Mondial" a label of which only recognizes 3,000 Salons across 55 countries.

Cofounders of Hair Color USA .

Featured in Vogue, Elle, Modern Salon Magazine writes, "The Briggs' are amongst the top 100 instructors in the world."

About Cosmetic Solutions:

Is a leader in the Innovation, Development and Value-Added Manufacturing of scientifically proven, clean and naturally effective face and body care products.

Focusing on skin, body, specialty hair care, OTC, and professional use formulations, our team of experts combine industry insight with cutting-edge research and development to create exceptional products that allow brands to be on-trend and quick to market.

Backed by 30 years of experience, we offer world-class services including Research & Development, Manufacturing and Delivery, Creative Design, Packaging and Product Marketing and Education. From concept to shelf - Cosmetic Solutions is the world's leading partner for global brands. To learn more, visit www.csinnovationlabs.com.

For additional information or interview requests, please contact:

Jesse Briggs - President

Caribbean Dream Florida Inc.

Phone: (800)734-2597

Jesse@Caribbeandreamhaircare.com

Related Files

Fixit Press release.doc

Related Images

fixit-tube.png

Fixit Tube

A picture of the actual product

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legendary-hair-stylists-to-the-rich-and-famous-launch-new-company-caribbean-dream-florida-and-new-super-hydrating-mask-301294021.html

SOURCE Caribbean Dream Florida Inc.