Legendary Investor Sells Alibaba Amid Uncertainty. Should You Follow Suit?

In this video, I will talk about Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), specifically the announcement of its generative AI model, China's response, and the possible reason behind Softbank's liquidation of most of its position in Alibaba. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 12, 2023. The video was published on April 13, 2023.Continue reading