Legendary Location, Led by the Best: Quark Expeditions Announces Shane Evoy as Snow Hill Expedition Leader for 2023

SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is excited to announce that renowned polar guide Shane Evoy will serve as Expedition Leader for its voyages to Antarctica's remote Snow Hill penguin colony in November, 2023.

With nearly 30 years of experience in Antarctica, Evoy is one of only a few people worldwide to have visited Snow Hill multiple times—including more than 20 successful landings as an Expedition Leader. As a veteran member of the company's preeminent team, he has inspired Quark Expeditions' guests on voyages to unprecedented polar destinations for more than two decades.

"Shane leads with both technical precision and extraordinary passion," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "For our Snow Hill guests onboard Ultramarine, the once-in-a-lifetime experience of pursuing this legendary location will be made even more magical by its equally legendary Expedition Leader, Shane Evoy."

Along with his deep experience, Shane brings a belief in the ability of every expedition guest to go farther, and go beyond. "To step boldly outside the familiar can bring remarkable rewards," said Evoy. "I am thrilled to return to Snow Hill—one of the most majestic settings imaginable to help guests take their time, in a rare and remote location, to discover their own capabilities."

Quark Expeditions invites explorers to join Shane Evoy onboard Ultramarine for its November 16 or November 24, 2023 departures of the voyage Emperor Penguin Quest: Expedition to Snow Hill.

Contact the company's polar travel advisors for details, and ask about the Snow Hill Promise: reach the Snow Hill colony on these expeditions, or book at 50% off for any applicable expedition in 2024.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

