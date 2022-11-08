Legendary NFL Quarterback John Elway Makes Significant Investment in Tom’s Watch Bar, the Country’s Newest Super Sports Bar Concept

The football star and businessman was also named to the company's Board of Advisors

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tom's Watch Bar announced that two-time Super Bowl Champion and nine-time Pro Bowler John Elway has made a significant investment in Tom's Watch Bar - the country's newest and unique super sports bar concept. Elway also joined the company's Board of Advisors.

"I am extremely pleased with the opportunity to invest directly into Tom's Watch Bar – a well-developed early-stage concept with strong unit-level economics," said Elway. "This company operates a strong core of highly profitable bars and restaurants, with a robust pipeline of growth, having an additional seven high-volume locations already in construction. Tom's Watch Bar is bringing an entirely new sports entertainment concept to the bar and restaurant marketplace, filling an unmet need in the sports entertainment marketplace with virtually no true competitive concept in the landscape."

The sports entertainment industry continues to change and grow with amplified fan involvement in fantasy leagues, sports betting and an increase in playoff series viewing including professional and NCAA sports.

"America is consuming sports differently, watching a much wider variety of sports than ever before. Tom's Watch Bar is the perfect solution for superfans who need to watch numerous games at the same time," said Elway. "I plan to serve as a very active board member helping the founding team to continue to grow its national footprint and value."

"We are extremely excited to have John Elway as an investor and board member," said Tom Ryan, co-founder of Tom's Watch Bar. "John brings a unique blend of knowledge and relationships in the sports industry. His proven leadership and business acumen, from the football field to the field of business, make him an integral partner in our continued success."

David Robertson, CEO of FrontRange Capital Partners, will also make a direct personal investment and join Tom's Watch Bar's Board of Advisors. Dave has a tremendous track record of success in the real estate and F&B sector, and brings significant experience and sophistication to the company.

This is the third recent significant capital infusion into the growing company's capital structure. In September 2022, Tom's Watch Bar announced $30M in fundraising with Sagard Credit Partners, following an injection of $24M in founders' equity. The recently raised capital is earmarked for growth; Tom's Watch Bar currently has six units, with its newest in downtown Minneapolis. It also has another seven in construction, with Capital One Arena opening in Washington D.C. in November. The company also has nine new leases & LOIs in active negotiation. With run rate systemwide sales of over $40M based on its existing six bar restaurants, Tom's Watch Bar expects to grow run rate systemwide sales to over $100M after completing its seven units in construction, all completed by the late second quarter of 2023.

About John Elway

John Elway is a retired NFL icon and businessman. Elway, who spent his entire professional 16-year career with the Denver Broncos, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler. Elway is no stranger to the field of business. From 2011 to 2020, he served as general manager and executive vice president of the Broncos, and became president of football operations in 2021. Elway's business expertise spans many industries, from automotive to hospitality, and his latest investment in the rapid-growing Tom's Watch Bar is an example of his continued hunger for business scaling.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch: NFL Football, NBA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball, NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball, MLS Soccer, Championship and Bowl Games, Men and Women's World Cup Soccer, UFC Fights and Boxing, European Soccer including EPL English Premier League and Liga and even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans have the option to enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite game. It's the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet.

Tom's Watch Bar is a great choice for any sports watching occasion. With its combination of 360-degree indoor viewing room, indoor/outdoor bar and expansive patios with plenty of screens, Tom's Watch Bar is a perfect choice for all sports fans, groups, and private parties.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar offers a wide array of domestic, imported, microbrew and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein, making Tom's Watch Bar the best sports bar for beer lovers. Great craft cocktails and an approachable wine list, by the glass or bottle, rounds out Tom's Bar menu.

Tom's Watch Bar's menu features high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any and every hungry sports fan including serving some of the best chicken wings in the business.

In addition to great viewing, sound, drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar are like no other. Tom's offers games, contests and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party. Including virtual Top Golf Swing Suites where Tom's Watch Bar's guests can play over 10 different sports with their party. For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com.

About Sagard

Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with offices located in Canada (Montreal, Toronto, and Calgary), the United States (New York, Florida) and France (Paris), and the United Kingdom (London). Sagard looks to generate attractive investment returns by matching investment opportunities with flexible capital solutions and pairing business builders with teams that have deep industry knowledge. Sagard develops long-term partnerships and empowers the growth of its investments through a well-established global network of portfolio companies, limited partners, advisors, and other valued relationships. Today, Sagard invests across five asset classes – venture capital, private equity, healthcare royalties, private credit, and real estate.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legendary-nfl-quarterback-john-elway-makes-significant-investment-in-toms-watch-bar-the-countrys-newest-super-sports-bar-concept-301671045.html

SOURCE Tom's Watch Bar