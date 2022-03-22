Legendary Pop Sensation Paula Abdul Announced As Headliner For White Party Palm Springs' Sunday T-Dance 'Carnival' Themed Event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, White Party Global (WPG) announced that 2x Platinum-selling, American singer, dancer, choreographer and television personality, Paula Abdul will headline the White Party Palm Springs' World-Famous T-Dance 'Carnival' theme event, taking place on Sunday, May 1 outdoors across from the Palm Springs Convention Center. White Party Palm Spring runs April 29 to May 1.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be playing for all my fans at the legendary White Party Palm Springs 2022 Sunday T-Dance," said Abdul. "I am putting together an energetic show for you and can't wait to join everyone in the desert for this celebration – see you all soon!"

With a catalog of #1 hit singles including 'Forever Your Girl,' 'Cold Hearted', 'Rush Rush,' 'Opposites Attract,' and 'Straight Up,' the GRAMMY Award winner will belt out her biggest hits and deliver a high-impact dance performance sure to keep the party revelers energized as they dance the night away under the beautiful desert sky.

"White Party Palm Springs has seen iconic performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Lady Gaga, J-LO, Deborah Cox and LeAnn Rimes" says White Party Global Executive Producer Chris Diamond. "Paula Abdul is legendary, making her the perfect choice for this already legendary party. I'm excited to see what Paula will bring to this year's Big Top Circus T-Dance."

Starting in the afternoon, the "Big Top Circus'' T-Dance will feature state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and video all under the beautiful desert sky. The night culminates with a climactic, custom, musically inspired fireworks and video tribute to White Party Palm Spring's gay party impresario Jeffrey Sanker.

Weekend passes are still available, but are selling out fast. Individual day passes are now available for purchase. Information on passes, the host hotel, and additional event details can be found at www.whitepartyglobal.com . (All tickets purchased pre-pandemic will be honored for Palm Springs White Party 2022 and 2023).

White Party Global's White Party Palm Spring is presented by Andrew Christian, Atlantis Cruises, Bud Light NEXT, Commando, Cream, Diageo, GayPV, HomoCulture, Impulse, Industry Nightclub, Kettle One Vodka, KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs, Mister, Reign Total Body Fuel, Reload and WET.

To be kept up to date on the latest announcements and new musical guests, please visit www.whitepartyglobal.com and follow us on social via Instagram and Facebook .

For imagery, click here and here

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legendary-pop-sensation-paula-abdul-announced-as-headliner-for-white-party-palm-springs-sunday-t-dance-carnival-themed-event-301508019.html

SOURCE White Party Global