Legends for Charity® honors Erin Andrews with prestigious Pat Summerall Award during Super Bowl week, charity event benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Feb. 10, at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE hotel, an evening celebration is planned to honor the legacy of the late legendary NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall at the Legends for Charity® Annual Dinner benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

This year FOX Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews will be honored with the coveted Pat Summerall Award to recognize her career accomplishments and the inspiration she brings to her community, viewers and patient families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Andrews is the first female recipient of the award and currently reports for "FOX NFL Sunday," focusing on sideline coverage to 56.4 million viewers, in addition to reporting for NFL Thursday.

"It is a tremendous honor to be the first female recipient of the coveted Pat Summerall Award," said Andrews. "Pat set the standard for all of us to follow in our business. To receive this award at this dinner that benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charitable organization near and dear to my heart will make this evening that much more special."

Andrews first visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2013, where she met St. Jude patient Zane and they bonded over their shared love for the Florida Gators. Zane began treatment at St. Jude in 2010 after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Since their introduction, they have remained friends and connect via video calls like this one from 2021 during a St. Jude fundraising campaign. Zane is now 15 years old and cancer-free.

"We are deeply appreciative of the NFL community's continued generosity and their shared passion for our mission. It's an incredible honor to celebrate humanitarian legacy of Pat Summerall's each year, brought to life in the many ways Erin is making a difference for others, including our St. Jude families," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Childhood cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem and support from events and communities like these are crucial for St. Jude to continue its groundbreaking research and treatment and carry out its $11.5 billion plan to accelerate its impact on kids around the world."

An online auction for St. Jude will feature one-of-a-kind sports, travel and entertainment items that will be available for bidding online from Thursday, Feb. 3, until Thursday, Feb.17. Visit LegendsforCharity.com for more information.

Events like Legends for Charity help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Since its inception more than 16 years ago, Legends for Charity has raised more than $8 million for St. Jude. Past honorees include, James Brown, Greg Gumbel, Jim Nantz, Chris Berman, Cris Collinsworth, The NFL ON FOX, Al Michaels, Archie Manning, Michael Strahan, Joe Buck, John Madden, Rich Eisen, Tony Dungy, Bill Cowher and Jim Kelly. The 2021 dinner raised $900,000 for St. Jude.

All CDC and local guidelines will be followed to ensure the health and safety of participants are the highest priority.

For more information, visit legendsforcharity.com

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Legends for Charity

Legends for Charity® is an annual national event held during Super Bowl Weekend to present The Pat Summerall Award to a deserving broadcaster. Created by Cheryl DeLeonardis of Ocean 2 Ocean Productions, it is annually held at the prestigious NFL headquarters hotel and celebrates national sports legends and has raised over $8 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since its inception in 2005, it has become a cornerstone event during the biggest weekend in professional sports earning eight national Telly Awards and opening the world of sports broadcasters to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital