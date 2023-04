Lego Building $1 Billion Factory In Virginia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If you're an American parent sick of stepping on Lego bricks in bare feet, look away now.One of the few toy companies turning a profit at the moment, Lego wants to take advantage of retail momentum and America's newfound interest in manufacturing growth. The Danish powerhouse announced on Monday that it's going for a big sales push in the US, one week after breaking ground on a new $1 billion factory in Richmond, Virginia . After all, Lego is all about building things, and if America wants to start making stuff again, the Danes are here to help.Continue reading