Lego embraces modularity, metaverse with its software engineering culture

Lego, the plastic brick maker, is rapidly growing its software development teams to meet the growing demand for virtual experiences.Lego is rapidly expanding its software engineering teams as it diversifies from plastic bricks to bits and bytes, but can it compete with top tech firms for the best talent?The Danish company is investing heavily to become a more technology-enabled business following the explosive popularity of online brick-building games like Roblox and Microsoft's Minecraft.[ Also on InfoWorld: Where software development is headed in 2022 ]Seeing the missed opportunity, Lego announced a partnership with the videogame maker Epic in April this year. The two companies will team up to build new experiences in the metaverse, blurring the lines between digital and physical building experiences.