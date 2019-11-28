Lehigh Cement and the International Knowledge Centre Pioneering a Feasibility Study of Full-Scale Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) on Cement

EDMONTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Lehigh Cement (Lehigh) and the International CCS Knowledge Centre (Knowledge Centre) today announced a feasibility study of a full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project as a definitive solution to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The study targets the feasibility to capture the majority of the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from the flue gas of Lehigh's Edmonton, Alberta cement plant significantly reducing its process and combustion GHG emissions. The study will encompass engineering designs, cost estimation (at an AACE Class 4) and a fulsome business case analysis.

This is a North American first in the cement industry to examine the feasibility of full-scale CCS as a definitive solution to cut GHG emissions. The feasibility study at Lehigh's Edmonton plant is in advanced development, positioning it to be a world's first to implement full-scale carbon capture in the cement industry. The study will target a 90-95% CO 2 capture rate, with the foundational learnings from the Boundary Dam 3 CCS Facility (BD3) – a world first in full-scale CCS (from a coal-fired power plant).

Lehigh and the Knowledge Centre will jointly conduct the study. The Knowledge Centre provides the experience-based knowledge needed to implement and optimize the operation of large-scale CCS; based on the lessons learned from both the fully-integrated BD3 and their work to reduce cost and risk through the advancement of second-generation CCS.

Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) is investing $1.4M in the feasibility study of CCS on an industrial cement facility. ERA invests the proceeds from the carbon price paid by emitters to develop and demonstrate innovative technology that reduces GHG emissions and strengthens the competitiveness of new and existing industries in Alberta.

Quotes

"We are part of HeidelbergCement Group's vision of CO 2 neutral concrete by 2050 and the potential of concrete to become the most sustainable building material. The Lehigh CCS study is a leading initiative for carbon capture in cement and demonstrates HeidelbergCement's commitment to lead global change for CCS in our industry."

- Joerg Nixdorf, President, Lehigh Hanson Canada Region

"CCS is a proven and effective emission reduction technology, so it is exciting to be part of a large-scale CCS initiative that builds on learnings from the world renowned Boundary Dam 3 CCS Facility. With this study and global leaders like Lehigh, the application of CCS moves its value beyond coal into cement."

- Beth Hardy, Vice-President , International CCS Knowledge Centre

"Once again, Alberta is ahead of the pack. Exploring CCS to reduce emissions in the cement industry is a prime example of the innovative, game-changing technology our TIER system will support. It also shows the bold leadership and entrepreneurial spirit of our industries, that continue to set an example by seeking out unique solutions and untapped technologies that can lower emissions at home and around the world."

- Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

Objectives of the Lehigh CCS Feasibility Study

Phase I - Pre-feasibility Study

The pre-feasibility study was conducted by the Knowledge Centre in collaboration with Lehigh.

The objectives of this phase: to source capture proponents through an evaluative request for proposals process; define out-of-scope activities to be conducted by appropriate engineering support teams, scaled-estimates of costs, schedule and budget for phase II.

Status: complete

Phase II - Feasibility Study

The feasibility study is being conducted in collaboration of Lehigh and the Knowledge Centre.

The objectives of the feasibility study: to deliver a cost estimate of Class 4 feasibility study; to secure one or more capture vendors to provide engineering design tailored to the Lehigh plant; to manage the process and engage third parties, as necessary; to complete a detailed business case; and to develop the budget for Front End Engineering Study (FEED).

Status: underway

Phase III - FEED and Execution

Following the completion of the feasibility study, a FEED Study would provide detailed engineering design and integration to Class 3 estimate and finalize the business case for final investment decision.

Quick Facts & Links

CCS & Cement at Varying Scale

Large-scale and full-scale CCS means capturing at least 800,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually for coal–fired power, and at least 400,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually for other emissions–intensive industrial facilities (including natural gas power). (CO2RE database)

annually for coal–fired power, and at least 400,000 tonnes of CO annually for other emissions–intensive industrial facilities (including natural gas power). (CO2RE database) There are several CCS and cement pilot initiatives underway in the world. These are small-scale (under 400,000 tonnes of CO 2 ) and in early development.

) and in early development. Lehigh Cement Edmonton estimates a capture rate of 600,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually.

Cement Emission Overview

Post combustion flue gas is remarkably similar in cement or coal thermal plants and CCS lessons learned can be readily adapted and transferred across the industries.

Total emissions from the cement industry contribute as much as 8% of global CO 2 emissions. ( CICERO )

emissions. ( ) Global demand for cement is expected to increase 12-23% by 2050 (IEA Report: Transforming Industry through CCUS )

) Concrete, a product of cement, is the second most consumed substance on the planet, next to water - with attributing roughly three tonnes of concrete yearly by every person on earth. ( State of the Planet, Earth Institute, Columbia University ).

CCS Links

IEA GHG: What is CCS?

International CCS Knowledge Centre: Lessons for the World

Global CCS Institute: CCS Readiness Index

HeidelbergCement Group Global CCS and Sustainability Commitments

HeidelbergCement Group Sustainability Commitments 2030

HeidelbergCement Group : Corporate Responsibility

HeidelbergCement Group: Global Carbon Capture Projects

CCS in Alberta & Saskatchewan Links

Investment in CCS identified as an urgent priority in Alberta specifically as an environmental technology to reduce GHGs: Alberta urgent priorities

specifically as an environmental technology to reduce GHGs: Over 4 million tonnes of CO 2 captured, safely and permanently stored, and prevented from entering the atmosphere: Quest CCS Facility.

captured, safely and permanently stored, and prevented from entering the atmosphere: Facility. Large-scale CO 2 transport includes multiple partners to gather, compress, transport and safely store up to 14.6 Mt/year: Alberta Carbon Trunk Line .

transport includes multiple partners to gather, compress, transport and safely store up to 14.6 Mt/year: . In Saskatchewan full-chain CCS applied through: SaskPower's BD3 CCS Facility; Weyburn-Midale CO 2 Monitoring & Storage Project; and Aquistore CO 2 Storage Project.

About Lehigh Cement & HeidelbergCement Group: Since 1956, Lehigh Cement has been an innovator, partner and collaborator in advancing the cement and concrete industry, and supporting Alberta's economy. Lehigh Cement is an affiliated company of Lehigh Hanson, the North American operation of the HeidelbergCement Group. For more info: https://www.lehighhanson.com/sites/lehigh-cement-company

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest building materials companies. The core business includes aggregates, cement and ready-mixed concrete and asphalt. It has more than 3000 production sites in 60 countries on five continents. At the heart of its core environmental policies is climate change protection. The company has committed to a 30% reduction in its CO 2 emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. Substantial efforts to reduce corporate-wide CO 2 emissions have been made through a variety of approaches including the use of alternative fuels, the reduction of clinker to cement ratio, and the investment in energy-efficient technologies and production processes. By continuing its efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions, Heidelberg Cement's plants operate closer to the theoretical limits of efficiency. However, the CO 2 emitted from limestone conversion remains an unaddressed challenge. The deployment of CCS is the only viable approach available to the company to meet its 2030 GHG reduction target. For more info: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/responsibility

About the International CCS Knowledge Centre (Knowledge Centre): Operating since 2016 under the direction of an independent board, the Knowledge Centre was established by BHP and SaskPower with a mandate to advance the global understanding and deployment of large-scale CCS to reduce global GHG emissions. The Knowledge Centre provides the know-how to implement large-scale CCS projects as well as CCS optimization through the base learnings from both the fully-integrated Boundary Dam 3 CCS Facility and the comprehensive second-generation CCS study, known as the Shand Study. For more info: https://ccsknowledge.com/

About Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA): ERA invests the proceeds from carbon pricing paid by large final emitters to reduce GHGs and build the resilience of new and incumbent industries in Alberta. Investments help innovators develop and demonstrate Alberta-based GHG-reducing technologies that can lower emissions at home and be exported to the world. For more info: https://www.eralberta.ca/

LehighCement.net Twitter:@LehighHanson ccsknowledge.com Twitter: @CCSKnowledge ERAlberta.ca Twitter: @ERAlberta

SOURCE Lehigh Hanson Canada