Leia Inc. Appoints Mobile Industry Veteran as Head of Hardware Products

Leading Lightfield hardware and content services provider expands leadership team with the hire of Benjamin Lui

MENLO PARK, California, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leia Inc ., the leading provider of Lightfield hardware and content services, today announced the hire of Benjamin Lui as its Head of Hardware Products. Benjamin will build out Leia's product organization in Shanghai, China and work with the company's original design manufacturer (ODM), display, firmware, and software teams, ensuring the successful launch of Leia's hardware products worldwide.

Benjamin is a veteran of the mobile phone and smart hardware industry with over two decades of leadership experience at companies including Siemens, Nokia and Lenovo. He has extensive experience in product, program, and R&D management, and has successfully brought a variety of mobile phones and smart hardware products to global markets.

Lui's hire reflects Leia Inc.'s continued focus on building a strong, dynamic and experienced leadership team in North America and APAC. Lui will use his expertise to ensure LitByLeia® hardware products meet performance and security standards across all industry and product types. He joins Leia as its Lightfield technology ramps up to revolutionize the way businesses and consumers connect, create and share through digital interfaces.

Currently installed in smartphones distributed by major international carriers, Leia's Lightfield technology is soon to transform automotive displays through its partnership with Continental AG , which owns a dominant share of the in-car display industry. Lightfield is the next generation medium allowing consumers to experience imagery with complex light effects, such as textures and sparkles, as well as 3D depth and look-around. The display can be universally installed in existing technology, giving manufacturers a significant competitive advantage by transforming retail, auto, and mobile experiences for consumers and enhancing emotional connections in a digital world.

"Lightfield is the next generation medium and we're committed to hiring the right people to build and perfect our hardware products," said David Fattal, co-founder and CEO of Leia Inc. "With his impressive track record of developing products adopted across the globe, we're thrilled to have Benjamin on-board."

"People are craving a richer connection in the digital world and nobody in the market is providing a solution to that experience better than Leia," said Lui. "Lightfield offers an innovative opportunity to change the way people connect and I'm excited to be part of the amazing team making it a reality."

About Leia Inc.

Founded in 2014, Leia Inc. is the leading provider of Lightfield hardware and content services. Leveraging breakthroughs in nanotechnology design, manufacturing and Intelligent Software, the Silicon Valley company is building the future of digital interactions. Its core technology originated from years of R&D at HP Labs and makes any display beautifully immersive through unparalleled depth, look-around, and realistic light effects. Leia Inc.'s content platform LeiaLoft™ empowers developers and content creators worldwide with the ability to easily create stunning Lightfield content for commercial and consumer use. The company is based in Menlo Park, CA. More info at www.leiainc.com .

