Leia Inc. Partners With Anatomage to Enable 3D Stereoscopic Learning Through Anatomage VR

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leia Inc., the leading 3D experience platform leveraging proprietary Nanotechnology and AI to democratize the Metaverse, partnered with Anatomage Inc, a market leader in medical imaging technology, to enable a cost-effective 3D medical education solution leveraging Leia's Lume Pad tablet and the Anatomage's software.

Released by Anatomage, Anatomage VR allows users to project 3D stereoscopic images of Anatomage's digital bodies and pathology library on Leia's Lume Pads. The award-winning Lume Pads 3D Lightfield display enables naturally immersive, easy-to-use, eyewear-free 3D learning. Combined with the Anatomage VR application, users can interact with two realistic digital bodies created from real human data that are highly segmented and annotated. The interactive interface of the tablet allows for swiping, panning and zooming through gross anatomy bodies and an extensive patient library through the Anatomage VR.

"Leia's 3D Lightfield displays make it interactive and easy to bridge virtual and in-person by offering naturally immersive learning," said David Fattal, CEO of Leia Inc. "Leia is the first company whose software and nanotechnology screen underlay makes the Metaverse and 3D experiences instantly accessible to anyone on any device at scale — and we're excited to work with Anatomage to make medical education more accessible."

"Our customers wanted to see our content jump off the screen and we're delighted to deliver this offering," said Jack Choi, CEO of Anatomage. "With Anatomage VR, our customers can bring the excitement of 3D to their students, engaging them with a more immersive and interactive learning platform — rich quality content to provide an enjoyable learning experience."

Designed to accompany accredited high school anatomy and life science programs, Anatomage VR on the Lume Pad provides a portable, personalized learning solution to allow students to review anatomy concepts autonomously in class, at home, and from anywhere.

For more information, please visit leiainc.com or anatomage.com/vr.

About Leia Inc.

Leia is a 3D experience platform secured by proprietary nanotechnology and AI, working to democratize access to the Metaverse through its 3D Lightfield displays — offering a more accessible alternative to AR/VR eyewear. 3D Lightfield technology integrates into display-based devices to offer familiar products, which are naturally immersive and easy to use. Along with infinite content opportunities by quickly converting existing 2D content into 3D. Based in Silicon Valley, Leia establishes strategic partnerships with industry leaders to make an impact at scale, because the future of the internet is 3D. To learn more, visit leiainc.com.

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning.

