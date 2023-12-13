|
13.12.2023 14:11:38
Leidos Awarded $700 Mln New Prime Contract By National Security Agency
(RTTNews) - Leidos (LDOS) announced Wednesday it was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide prototype and technology development support to the National Security Agency (NSA). The single-award, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity contract has a value of $700 million.
Leidos will provide subject matter expertise to develop and maintain technology, tools and techniques in support of the analyst community. This includes analytic technique and prototype development, forecasting of emerging technology use and developing prototypes.
The company will also work to demonstrate critical features, qualify products or processes and characterize performance or product features early in the conceptual and demonstration phase. This aims to help reduce risks, cost and schedule impacts to the government.
This new contract continues Leidos' long-standing support for the NSA and the intelligence community.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Leidos Holdings Inc
|100,50
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke wieder leichter -- Wall Street fester -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nehmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es nach unten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag höher. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigen sich unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.