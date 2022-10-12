|
12.10.2022 14:28:20
Leidos Gets $1.5 Bln Worth Defense Task Order
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced Wednesday that it secured a prime defense task order worth around $1.5 billion. The worldwide order includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods.
The task order holds a ceiling value of approximately $1.5 billion if all options are exercised. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods. Work will be performed worldwide.
Leidos said will help utilize Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities to enhance technological innovation.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Leidos gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Leidos stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.22
|Here's Why Leidos Holdings Is Heading in the Right Direction (MotleyFool)