|
20.09.2022 14:43:18
Leidos Gets $60 Mln Contract From USDOT To Support Federal Highway Administration Policy Initiatives
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a science and technology company, announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a new Blanket Purchase Agreement or BPA by the U.S. Department of Transportation to support Federal Highway Administration policy initiatives. The contract holds an estimated value of $60 million.
Under the contract, the company will provide program and technical support to the Federal Highway Administration's or FHWA Office of Policy and Governmental Affairs.
The U.S. Department of Transportation or USDOT's multiple-award BPA contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by a six-month option period. Work will be performed at multiple Leidos facilities.
Leidos said it would support FHWA efforts to develop highway and intergovernmental policy positions, and analyze the impact of investment on transportation performance and the economy. It would also enhance the administration's strategic plan and performance management processes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Leidos gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Leidos stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.22
|Here's Why Leidos Holdings Is Heading in the Right Direction (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Leidos Holdings Inc
|93,07
|0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: Dow fester -- ATX im Minus -- DAX fester -- Letztlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
An der Wall Street greifen die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann sich in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die Verluste.