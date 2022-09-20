Leidos Gets $60 Mln Contract From USDOT To Support Federal Highway Administration Policy Initiatives

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a science and technology company, announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a new Blanket Purchase Agreement or BPA by the U.S. Department of Transportation to support Federal Highway Administration policy initiatives. The contract holds an estimated value of $60 million.

Under the contract, the company will provide program and technical support to the Federal Highway Administration's or FHWA Office of Policy and Governmental Affairs.

The U.S. Department of Transportation or USDOT's multiple-award BPA contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by a six-month option period. Work will be performed at multiple Leidos facilities.

Leidos said it would support FHWA efforts to develop highway and intergovernmental policy positions, and analyze the impact of investment on transportation performance and the economy. It would also enhance the administration's strategic plan and performance management processes.