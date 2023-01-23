Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
23.01.2023 14:11:00

Leidos Granted Two New Task Orders Totaling $1.5 Bln To Support Social Security Administration

(RTTNews) - Science and technology firm Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced Monday that it has recently been awarded two new task orders under the IT Support Services Contract II (ITSSC2) by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, time and material task orders will provide systems and infrastructure support for the SSA's Deputy Commissioner of Systems (DCS) and the Office of Systems Operations and Hardware Engineering (OSOHE).

Each award has a base period of performance with five one-year options and one six-month option. The awards hold a combined estimated value of $1.5 billion if all options are exercised.

Through these contracts, Leidos will provide software systems and services support for the DCS, including lifecycle software improvement and web/interface design.

Leidos will also provide the OSOHE with planning, implementation, operation and maintenance for its computer systems, enterprise IT infrastructure and application service.

For nearly three decades, Leidos has supported the SSA's mission to provide financial protection for countless Americans.

