Leidos Holdings Guides FY22 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share on revenues between $13.9 billion and $14.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.85 per share on revenues of $14.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared that Leidos will pay a cash dividend of $0.36 per share on March 31, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

In addition, the Board authorized a stock repurchase program under which Leidos may repurchase up to 20 million shares of its common stock, which supersedes the prior February 2018 share repurchase authorization.