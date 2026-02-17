Leidos Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1W5CT / ISIN: US5253271028
|
17.02.2026 12:14:06
Leidos Holdings Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, in line with analysts' estimates
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.05 to $12.45 per share on revenues between $17.5 billion and $17.9 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $12.29 per share on revenues of $17.89 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.
In Monday's pre-market trading, LDOS is trading on the NYSE at $173.49, down $2.71 or 1.54 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Inc
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Leidos präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.26
|Stabiler Handel: S&P 500 letztendlich wenig verändert (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Leidos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Leidos von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Leidos-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Leidos von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Leidos präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Leidos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Leidos-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)