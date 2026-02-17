Leidos Holdings Aktie

Leidos Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W5CT / ISIN: US5253271028

17.02.2026 12:14:06

Leidos Holdings Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, in line with analysts' estimates

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.05 to $12.45 per share on revenues between $17.5 billion and $17.9 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $12.29 per share on revenues of $17.89 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

In Monday's pre-market trading, LDOS is trading on the NYSE at $173.49, down $2.71 or 1.54 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

