30.07.2024 12:17:08

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $322 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.132 billion from $3.838 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $322 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.37 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.132 Bln vs. $3.838 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Leidos Holdings Inc 133,25 -0,11% Leidos Holdings Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen