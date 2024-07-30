|
30.07.2024 12:17:08
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $322 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $2.63 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.132 billion from $3.838 billion last year.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $322 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.37 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.132 Bln vs. $3.838 Bln last year.
