15.02.2022 12:06:50
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $174 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $1.56 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $3.49 billion from $3.25 billion last year.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $174 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.60 -Revenue (Q4): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.
