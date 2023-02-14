|
14.02.2023 12:03:20
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $1.83 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.70 billion from $3.49 billion last year.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $177 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.
