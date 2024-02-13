13.02.2024 12:04:21

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $229 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $275 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.98 billion from $3.70 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $229 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q4): $3.98 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Leidos Holdings Inc 105,55 7,03% Leidos Holdings Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen