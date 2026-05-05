Leidos Q1 Earnings Decline; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a provider of technology and engineering services, on Tuesday reported that its first quarter net income declined, but adjusted net income increased compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company stockholders declined to $328 million from $363 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.56 versus $2.77 versus last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company stockholders rose to $401 million from $389 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.13 versus $2.97 lastyear.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $614 million from $601 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 14% from 14.2% last year.

Operating income declined to $508 million from $530 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $4.40 billion from $4.25 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 guidance and expects revenue to range between $18.00 billion and $18.40 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $17.50 billion to $17.90 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is maintained at mid 13% for the full year 2026.

For the full year 2026, adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $12.10 and $12.50, compared with its previous outlook of $12.05 to $12.45.

In the pre-market trading, Leidos is 0.90% higher at $150.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.