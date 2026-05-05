Leidos Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1W5CT / ISIN: US5253271028
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05.05.2026 12:23:47
Leidos Q1 Earnings Decline; Raises FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a provider of technology and engineering services, on Tuesday reported that its first quarter net income declined, but adjusted net income increased compared with the previous year.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company stockholders declined to $328 million from $363 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $2.56 versus $2.77 versus last year.
Adjusted net income attributable to the company stockholders rose to $401 million from $389 million in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted earnings per share were $3.13 versus $2.97 lastyear.
Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $614 million from $601 million in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 14% from 14.2% last year.
Operating income declined to $508 million from $530 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $4.40 billion from $4.25 billion in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 guidance and expects revenue to range between $18.00 billion and $18.40 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $17.50 billion to $17.90 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is maintained at mid 13% for the full year 2026.
For the full year 2026, adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $12.10 and $12.50, compared with its previous outlook of $12.05 to $12.45.
In the pre-market trading, Leidos is 0.90% higher at $150.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Inc
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Leidos verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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29.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Leidos-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Leidos von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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20.04.26
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15.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier Leidos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Leidos von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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08.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel Leidos-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Leidos-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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01.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Leidos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Leidos von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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25.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel Leidos-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Leidos von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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|Leidos Holdings Inc
|129,95
|1,72%
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