Leidos Holdings Aktie

Leidos Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W5CT / ISIN: US5253271028

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04.08.2026 12:37:26

Leidos Reports Lower Q2 Profit Despite Higher Revenue; Lifts Dividend; Raises Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), a provider of technology, engineering and defense solutions, on Tuesday reported lower second-quarter profit despite higher revenue, with results reflecting acquisition- and restructuring-related costs. The company also raised the lower end of its full-year outlook. Leidos shares were up nearly 4% in pre-market trading.

Net income attributable to Leidos stockholders declined to $354 million, or $2.81 per share, from $391 million, or $3.01 per share, a year earlier.

The quarter's results included $29 million in costs related to the acquisition of ENTRUST Solutions Group, the pending joint venture with Analogic Corporation, and restructuring activities under the company's NorthStar 2030 realignment program.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $411 million or $3.26 per share.

Operating income decreased to $514 million from $571 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $631 million from $647 million a year ago.

Revenue increased 7.2% to $4.558 billion from $4.253 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, up from $0.40 per share a year ago.

Looking ahead, Leidos now expects full-year revenue in a range of $18.20 billion to $18.40 billion compared with its previous forecast of $18.00 billion to $18.40 billion. The company now sees adjusted EPS of $12.20 to $12.50, compared with its prior guidance of $12.10 to $12.50.

Leidos shares closed at $118.72 on Monday, up 2.70%.

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