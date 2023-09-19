|
19.09.2023 14:19:18
Leidos Secures $7.9 Bln Next-generation Prime Contract From U.S. Army
(RTTNews) - Technology firm Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced Tuesday it was recently awarded a next-generation prime contract to provide the U.S. Army with rapid procurement of information technology (IT) hardware solutions. The contract has a maximum value of $7.9 billion if all options are exercised.
The single-award, firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a base period of performance of four years with two three-year options.
Under the Common Hardware Systems 6th Generation (CHS-6) contract, Leidos will enhance mission readiness through the Leidos Intelligent Logistics Platform.
Equipment and services procured under the terms of this contract will be used to support a unified network for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) and JADC2.
