14.02.2020 12:45:00

Leidos to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in Citi's 2020 Global Industrials Conference.

Chris Cage, Leidos senior vice president and corporate controller, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET.  

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

 

CONTACTS:




Media:     

Investors:

Melissa Koskovich  

Kelly P. Hernandez

571.526.6851    

571.526.6404

koskovichm@leidos.com   

ir@leidos.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-participate-in-the-citi-2020-global-industrials-conference-301005008.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

