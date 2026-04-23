Leidos Holdings Aktie

Leidos Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W5CT / ISIN: US5253271028

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23.04.2026 14:33:04

Leidos Wins $617 Mln U.S. Army Contract For Air Defense Launchers

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) on Thursday said it received a $617 million contract from the U.S. Army to build and deliver additional launchers for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC Inc 2) system, the Army's newest mobile, ground-based air defense system.

Combined with $356 million awarded in July and September 2025, Leidos now has nearly $1.2 billion in production contracts with the U.S. Army.

Leidos said it has more than 100 launchers committed for delivery, with the contracts supporting production, as well as ongoing research, development and testing, and paving the way for potential future orders through 2029.

Leidos shares closed at $150.71 on Wednesday, down 1.63%.

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Leidos Holdings Inc 124,20 -0,40% Leidos Holdings Inc

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