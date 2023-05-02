|
02.05.2023 15:25:22
LEM Holding SA Full Year Results 2022/23
|
LEM HOLDING SA
/ Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results
Invitation to investor community and media conference
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2022/23 and the outlook for the financial year 2023/24, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 10:30 am CET
Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich
On the same day, LEM will publish its full year results 2022/23 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report, presentation slides, and AGM invitation will be available on LEMs website (www.lem.com/en/investors).
Program
Registration
We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to lem@cpc-pr.com by Friday, 19 May 2023. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.
Audio webcast
Please follow the instructions in the following link:
https://media.choruscall.eu/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=n4sNF3QS
A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEMs website or using the same link.
Dial-in numbers for conference call
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA
Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact CPC-PR:
Yours sincerely,
Andreas Hürlimann
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Frank Rehfeld
Chief Executive Officer
ATTACHMENT: Invitation to Full Year Results 2022/23 live audio webcast and conference call (.pdf)
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEM HOLDING SA
|Route du Nant-d'Avril 152
|1217 Meyrin
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investor@lem.com
|Internet:
|www.lem.com
|ISIN:
|CH0022427626
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1622365
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1622365 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
