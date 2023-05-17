17.05.2023 10:29:31

LEM Holding SA Full Year Results 2022/23

LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results
17.05.2023 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Final reminder

Invitation to investor community and media conference

 

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2022/23 and the outlook for the financial year 2023/24, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:

 

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 10:30 am CET

Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich

 

On the same day, LEM will publish its full year results 2022/23 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report, presentation slides, and AGM invitation will be available on LEMs website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

 

Program

10:15 10:30

Registration

10:30 11:15

Presentation in English

  • Chairman, Andreas Hürlimann
  • Chief Executive Officer, Frank Rehfeld
  • Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Borla

11:15 12:00

Questions & Answers 

12:00

Standing lunch

 

Registration

We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to lem@cpc-pr.com by Friday 19 May 2023 and indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.

Audio webcast

Please follow the instructions in the following link:

https://media.choruscall.eu/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=n4sNF3QS

 

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEMs website or using the same link.

 

Dial-in numbers for conference call

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf

 

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact CPC-PR:

 

 

Yours sincerely,

 

 

Andreas Hürlimann

Chairman of the Board of Directors  

 

Frank Rehfeld

Chief Executive Officer

ATTACHMENT: Invitation to Full Year Results 2022/23 conference (.pdf)

 

