01.07.2022 07:00:35
LEM shareholders approve all AGM resolutions
LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Geneva, Switzerland, 1 July 2022 LEM (SIX: LEHN), a leading global company in electrical measurement for renewable energy, automation, power network and e-mobility applications, announces that all resolutions were approved by shareholders at yesterdays Annual General Meeting held at LEM headquarters in Geneva. The gross dividend of CHF 50.00 per share will be paid on 7 July 2022.
Shareholders owning a total of 920,433 shares, representing 80.74% of the share capital, cast their vote. A strong majority followed the Board of Directors recommendations and approved all the resolutions, the main ones being:
The minutes of the AGM will be published on LEMs website as soon as they are available.
Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman, said: As we celebrate LEMs 50th anniversary with record annual results, we are delighted to offer our shareholders a special dividend of CHF 50 per share. Looking beyond this years exceptional performance, LEMs long-term prospects are driven by megatrends such as energy efficiency, renewable energy, mobility, and automation. In combination with our long-term strategy, this will create sustainable value for all stakeholders. Recent geopolitical events highlight the need to accelerate the worlds efforts to decarbonize energy supplies, and power electronics is a key enabler of this process.
On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and the Executive Management, I thank shareholders for the confidence they have placed in us. Special thanks go to our employees worldwide for working tirelessly to mitigate the supply chain constraints and adapt to the fluctuating impediments of the pandemic. I would also like to extend our gratitude to our customers, suppliers and business partners for their continued trust and close collaboration.
Financial calendar
The financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March
LEM Life Energy Motion
A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers systems are optimized, reliable and safe.
Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization.
With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.
Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the companys ticker symbol is LEHN.
Contact: Investment community
Andrea Borla, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +41 22 706 1250
Email: investor@lem.com
Contact: Media
Cabinet Privé de Conseils s.a. (CPC)
Nick Miles, miles@cpc-pr.com, mobile +41 79 678 76 26
Michael Füglister, fuglister@cpc-pr.com, mobile +41 78 839 07 62
1388409 01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.