LeMaitre Vascular Aktie
WKN DE: A0LB2B / ISIN: US5255582018
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28.03.2026 01:06:36
LeMaitre Vascular Up 30% as Insider Sells $285K in Stock. Here's What Investors Should Know
Trent G. Kamke, Senior VP of Operations at LeMaitre Vascular, reported the exercise and immediate sale of 2,625 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $285,000 on March 11, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($108.50); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close price.LeMaitre Vascular is a specialized medical device manufacturer focused on innovative solutions for vascular surgery and intervention. Its strategy emphasizes a diverse product portfolio and direct sales channels to drive growth in the global peripheral vascular market. The company's competitive edge stems from proprietary technologies and a targeted customer base within the healthcare sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu LeMaitre Vascular incShs
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: LeMaitre Vascular präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.11.25
|Ausblick: LeMaitre Vascular stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: LeMaitre Vascular vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)