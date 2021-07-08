Lemonada Media Launches BEING Studios with Reality Content Veteran Kasey Barrett as Executive Producer

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces the launch of BEING Studios to create groundbreaking new audio reality series of what it's like to "be" someone else. Reality television expert Kasey Barrett (The Real World, Kardashians, Born This Way) has been named Executive Producer of BEING Studios.

"A first for listeners, Lemonada's BEING series are part doc-reality and audio-first podcasts. Think: reality TV meets podcasting," said Kasey Barrett, BEING Studios Executive Producer. "Through thoughtful and entertaining narrative storytelling, BEING Studios will offer listeners intimate, first-person access into worlds and people they may not otherwise know."

"We're excited to break new ground with Kasey and offer our audience an immersive audio experience that reveals what it's literally like to walk in someone else's shoes," said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's Chief Content Officer and co-founder. "In alignment with Lemonada's award-winning slate of podcasts, BEING Studios creates opportunities for radical empathy building by sharing how it feels to operate and live in different environments," adds Lemonada CEO and co-founder Jessica Cordova Kramer.

BEING Studios goes into production this fall. Its first series launches in spring 2022. Lemonada is seeking a full time Supervising Producer and AssociateProducer to join the BEING team. Click here to apply .

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA

Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience, in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. In addition to Lemonada Premium, Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is represented by CAA.

