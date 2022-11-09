|
09.11.2022 16:50:00
Lemonade Falls on Better-Than-Expected Results: Time to Buy?
Insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) reported third-quarter results after Tuesday's market close that surpassed management's own expectations for both revenue and bottom-line earnings. However, the news wasn't all good, and there is one key metric that is likely responsible for the stock's muted reaction to the report.With that in mind, here's an overview of Lemonade's latest results, where the business stands, and the pros and cons investors should keep in mind.As mentioned, Lemonade's third-quarter numbers generally looked great. In-force premium grew by 76% year over year, and the company has about 1.78 million total customers, 30% more than a year ago. Even though 32 percentage points of the premium growth came from the Metromile acquisition, this is still an impressive figure.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!