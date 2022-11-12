|
12.11.2022 14:15:00
Lemonade Forecasts Significant Revenue Growth Deceleration
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) management told investors it is purposely throttling growth ambitions as the cost of capital rises. The insurance company reported excellent revenue growth in the third quarter, but its losses mounted on the bottom line.Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 10, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
