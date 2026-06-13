Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
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13.06.2026 16:03:00
Lemonade Is Betting Everything on AI Insurance. Should Investors Follow?
Companies that are innovating with artificial intelligence (AI) have been rewarded by the market, even though volatility hasn't faded. Shares in Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) might be down 20% in 2026 (as of June 11), but they have skyrocketed 194% in the past three years.That's a notable winning streak that can catch the attention of the investment community.This fintech stock is betting it all on AI insurance. Should investors buy shares today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.01.26
|Lemonade turns self-driving cars from threat to opportunity (Financial Times)