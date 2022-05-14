|
14.05.2022 14:07:00
Lemonade Is Getting Better in 2 Important Ways
The market continues to send down shares of insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). This once market darling is now 90% off its high of $164 just over a year ago, and pessimistic investors seem to have moved on.But that doesn't mean this stock is history. The company is posting strong growth in many areas, and it's demonstrating improvement in the two areas where it's had the most challenges: loss ratio and net loss. So let's see where it's going, and whether it's a good time to buy shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!